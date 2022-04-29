South West PDP leaders receive Gov Emmanuel in Ibadan

PDP presidential aspirant and Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Udom Gabriel Emmanuel was received in Ibadan on Thursday by PDP leaders from the Southwest states, hosted by Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State.

Introducing the presidential aspirant, Chairman of the Udom Emmanuel Presidential Campaign Council, former two-term governor of Benue State and currently Senator of the Federal Republic, Gabriel Suswam, said “Our economy has been run aground. Leyland used to be in Ibadan assembling trucks. That is no more. We need someone who understands the economy to stop the borrowing binge which has indebted generations yet to be born. With the Federal Government going to the capital market to…