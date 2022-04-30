APC professionals’ forum board nominates Oduwole as patron

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Professionals Forum’s Board of Trustees, has nominated Dr Jumoke Oduwole, Special Adviser to the President on Ease of Doing Business, as Patron/Member of the Forum’s Board of Trustees.

It said the nomination is in recognition of her contributions to the country’s development, including the membership and the leadership of the APC.

This is contained in a statement made available to the Nigerian Tribune on Friday in Abuja.

Conveying the nomination to the Forum’s Board, the National Coordinator of the Forum, Hon. Akeem Akintayo, said the Special Adviser’s nomination “is an attestation to your dedication and patriotism, which has not…