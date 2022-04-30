AUDA-NEPAD assures stakeholders’ participation in NPoA Implementation

The National Coordinator and Chief Executive Officer AUDA-NEPAD Nigeria, Princess Gloria Akobundu has assured Stakeholders of their active participation in the implementation of the National Programme of Action (NPoA).

Akobundu gave the assurance in her closing remark at the 5-day capacity building workshop on harmonization and finalization, monitoring and evaluation framework for the implementation of NPoA.

Akobundu described the NPoA as a National document and express satisfaction at the level of enthusiasm expressed by participants at the workshop.

She expressed optimism that the NPoA will stand the test of time having spent 5 days fine-tuning and improving the document for…