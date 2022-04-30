Can I still use facemask?

I can see that many people have stopped using facemasks because they claim that Covid-19 is gone. I want to know if it is true and whether Facemasks are still necessary?

Junior (by SMS)

Although the incidence of the COVID-19 pandemic has generally reduced, it is not true that it has entirely gone. It is therefore important for people to continue practising preventing habits such as the wearing of Facemask, Hand washing as well as Physical and Social distancing for some time. The use of facemasks is advisable when in crowded areas and for those with some underlying medical conditions which can easily be…