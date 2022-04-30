Court dismisses EFCC’s case over ownership of two UK properties belonging to businessman, Benedict Peters

The Court of Appeal, Abuja Division has dismissed an appeal by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) against the judgement of a Federal High Court which declared that two London properties belonging to a businessman, Benedict Peters were wrongly forfeited and should be released to him.

The court held, on Friday that those properties are assets belonging to the businessman and cannot be forfeited to any government.

The appellate court upheld the judgment of the trial Judge, Justice Binta Nyako and dismissed EFCC’s appeal challenging the judgement.

EFCC had approached the Appeal Court seeking to…