I am coming with faith-based capital project, social transformation capital, Ogah says as he joins Abia guber race

Minister of State for Mines and Steel Development, Dr. Uche Sampson Ogah, on Friday, formally declared his intention to contest for governorship seat of Abia, come 2023.

Ogah who is an All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain in Abia said when elected Abia Governor in 2023, “I am coming with two cardinal projects. First is the faith-based capital project and the second is the social transformation capital for Abians for first time, see visible changes built on these two great pillars.”

While with the faith-based pillar, he said his government will be rooted in accountability to God with a new value orientation of governance, anchored on excellence, professionalism and ethics,…