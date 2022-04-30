Kaduna workers hold special prayers for God’s intervention

Kaduna State workers offered special prayers at Sardauna Memorial College Juma’a Mosque, Kaduna, seeking God’s intervention for workers in the state.

At his weekly Friday sermon, the chief Imam Mallam Liman Sani used the occasion to pray for workers, asking God to touch the hearts of the leaders to have mercy on the workers, as well as to improve their living conditions.

The Imam also prayed for peace, unity and development of the state and the country at large.

Leading the delegation, the chairperson of the Nigeria Labour Congress(NLC) Kaduna State Council, Comrade Ayuba Magaji Suleiman said a similar prayer was observed last Sunday at a church in the state.

He said the…