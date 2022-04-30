Kwara police arrest three burglars, receivers of stolen goods

Kwara State Police Command has arrested a gang of three burglars, two female receivers of stolen goods and recovered some stolen items.

In a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Okasanmi Ajayi, the command said that some

areas within the Ilorin metropolis had recently witnessed cases of shop-breaking and stealing.

The police spokesman said that an order given by the state commissioner of Police, Mr Tuesday Assayomo, led to the arrest of Ayo Rasaki Sakiru ‘male’, Iliyasu Rasaki ‘male’ and Jimoh Moshood ‘male.

The statement also said that all the suspects had confessed to the crime and revealed that they had burgled several shops in Fate and Stadium…