Ondo Police arrest man for impregnating, procuring abortion for daughter

The police in Ondo State have arrested a 38-year-old man, Sunday Udoh for sleeping with his daughter, impregnating, and procuring an abortion for the 15-year-old girl.

The suspect was arrested on April, 26th 2022 at Ile Oluji in Ile-Oluji/Oke-Igbo Local Government Area of the state when the station received a complaint of an attempt to procure an abortion for her daughter.

Disclosing this to newsmen, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Funmilayo Odunlami, said that the suspect was arrested following a report by some family members at the police station.

Odunlami explained that the father of the 15-year-old had taken the girl to the hospital to abort the pregnancy…