Support group says Amosun capable of solving insecurity, improving economy in Nigeria

Support group, the SIA- Advocate has called on all Nigerians to support the presidential aspiration of a former Governor of Ogun State, Senator Ibikunle Amosun as he is capable of addressing the country’s insecurity challenges.

The group also said the senator presently representing Ogun Central Senatorial District at the National Assembly had also proven he can turn the fortunes of the nation’s economy for the better.

The group stated this in a statement made available to Sunday Tribune on Saturday and signed by its Coordinator General, Comrade Ishaq Bada and Organising Secretary, Afolabi Sunday.

It said appears most qualified among all aspirants because he made “Ogun…