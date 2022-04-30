We’re investigating murder of late corps member ― FCT Police

The Federal Capital Territory Police Command of the Nigeria Police has swung into action to investigate the murder of the female corps member, Stephanie Se-ember Terungwa, who was declared missing on April 14, 2022, in Abuja, but was later found dead.

Her body was found, on Wednesday, still dressed in her NYSC uniform, almost two weeks after she disappeared in the Lokogoma area of the FCT, the killers had removed some vital parts of her body.

FCT Police spokesperson, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Josephine Adeh told the newsman that the Command has assembled the best hands in the command to unearth the mystery behind her killing.

Adeh said: “We have commenced an…