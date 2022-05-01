Alaafin Adeyemi III: End of an era

The passing away of His Imperial Majesty, the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi IIIl on 22nd April, 2022 marked the end of a 52 year reign, which has been adjudged to be the longest reign of any Alaafin in history. Prior to that sudden passing, reports had it that Kabiyesi was in and out of the hospital at Ibadan before he finally decided to go for a proper medical checkup at Afe Babalola University Teaching Hospital, Ado Ekiti on Sunday 17th April 2022 where he finally gave up the ghost.

This transition of Oba Adeyemi III brings to a close an epoch of a great and quintessential king who used the entire 52 years of his reign to raise the bars of the exalted stool of the…