Alaafin was an advocate of inter-religious dialogue —Bishop Badejo

THE Catholic Bishop of Oyo Diocese, Most Reverend Emmanuel Badejo, has described the late Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III as an advocate of interreligious dialogue.

Bishop Badejo said this in a condolence visit to the palace of Alaafin, last Thursday.

The Bishop was accompanied by an entourage which included the Cathedral Administrator, Very Rev. Fr Peter Agboola; the Dean of Oyo Deanery, Very Rev. Fr Boniface Wuraola; the Director of Inter Religious Dialogue in the Diocese, Rev. Fr Julius Olayinka; the Director of Religious Education, Rev. Sr Mary-Assumpta Taiwo SSMA; and some lay faithful.

They were received by the Basorun of Oyo Kingdom and the temporary custodian…