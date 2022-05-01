Eid-el-fitri: Kwara SDP senatorial aspirant gives out 1,000 bags of rice, Semolina

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) senatorial aspirant in the Kwara South senatorial district, Professor Wale Sulaiman, has organised a Ramadan lecture/prayer where he distributed over 1,000 bags of rice and other food items to the Muslim faithful.

Speaking at the event, the politician said that the humanitarian gesture to the Muslim faithful and others was aimed at making the people experience a happy Sallah mood.

The donor, who is also the Asiwaju Ewe of Ajase-Ipo land, hosted the scores of Muslim residents from Ajase Ipo and neighbouring communities in his Ajase Ipo hometown.

The Ramadan lecture, themed, “The reward of one’s love for his community”, was organised in…