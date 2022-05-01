Fayemi is APC’s best presidential candidate —Arise

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State, in this interview with journalists recently, speaks on insecurity, zoning of 2023 presidency, other contestants for the presidential ticket of the All Progressives congress (APC). KUNLE ODEREMI brings excerpts:

The APC has unveiled the time table for its presidential convention and other primaries: N100 million for presidential nomination fee, N50m for Governorship. Nigerians are saying the fees for the form for presidency is appalling; that politics is being heavily monetised. What is your take on that?

Well, I believe that is to ensure that only serious aspirants are entertained. From experience, most people who obtained forms in the…