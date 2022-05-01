Four die, others injured in Third Mainland Bridge crash

Four yet to be identified female passengers of a commercial bus early Sunday morning died in a ghastly accident that occured on the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos.

Other passengers of the vehicle were also reportedly injured with varying degrees of injury.

The Lagos State Sector of the Federal Road Safety Corps confirmed the incident to Tribune Online in a statement signed by the Route Commander, Olabisi Shonusi.

FRSC said “The crash occured on Sunday 1st May, 2022 at about 0550hrs when a Toyota Hiace with registration number FST 241 YC grey coming from Adekunle inter-change inward Iyana-oworo had a tyre burst on top speed and capsized with 20 occupants (9 Male, 11 female).

