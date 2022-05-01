NSCDC lauds resilience of officers, promises improved staff welfare

The Commandant-General of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Dr Ahmed Abubakar Audi, has commended the resilience of all the personnel nationwide in the concerted efforts to address security challenges in the country, while also giving their sweat and blood to building a great nation.

Audi in his Workers’ Day message made available to newsmen by the NSCDC Director of Public Relations, Mr Olusola Odumosu, pledged to continuously improve the welfare of the staff.

He also used the occasion to extol the gallantry of all officers and men of the Corps who have paid the supreme price while serving their fatherland and commiserate with their various families for holding forth in…