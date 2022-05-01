Ondo NLC, TUC task FG, Akeredolu to address unemployment, members’ welfare

Workers in Ondo State joined their counterparts across the globe to commemorate this year’s International Workers’ Day, appealing to the state governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu, to continue to prioritise workers’ welfare in the state.

This is just as the workers called on the Nigerian government to take urgent steps to address the unemployment situation among youths, the economic and security challenges facing the country.

Speaking during the event, the Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in the state, Comrade Sunday Adeleye, urged the state government to shore up its revenue as the bridging facilities of the Federal Government is winding up to avoid the payment of…