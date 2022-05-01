Osinbajo: We’ll consolidate on our successes, urges NLC to intervene on ASUU strike

As Nigerian workers join their counterparts across the world to celebrate workers’ day, the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the President of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Muhammadu Buhari, Ahmed Lawan and Femi Agbajabiamila, respectively, have once again distanced themselves from the workers in the auspicious day.

Recall that President Buhari who workers’ support helped in his enthronement to become Nigeria’s President in the 2015 general elections, has never identified with workers during May Day celebration as former President Goodluck Jonathan, did.

Addressing workers however, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, reeled out many…