Reps confirm recovery of over N17bn missing revenue warehoused by private company

The House of Representatives, on Thursday, confirmed the recovery of over N17 billion missing revenue generated by some companies operating in the Free Trade Zone and currently domiciled with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Chairman, House Committee on Public Accounts, Hon Oluwole Oke, disclosed this during exhaustive investigative hearing into the audit queries issued by the office of the Auditor General of the Federation (oAuGF) against Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA) and other companies involved in the collection of statutory and operational fees on behalf of Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) including Dangote.

While addressing Acting Managing Director,…