Saraki greets muslims, urges them to support prayers with positive attitude

Former Senate President, Dr Abubakar Bukola Saraki, has congratulated Nigerian Muslims for the successful completion of this year’s Ramadan fasting and also for the Eid-el-Fitri celebration.

Saraki in a statement signed by Yusuph Olaniyonu, head of the Abubakar Bukola Saraki Media Office, advised Nigerians to support the numerous prayers they have made during the holy month concerning their nation with positive attitudes which are necessary for nation-building.

He added that Ramadan symbolises almighty Allah’s way of teaching humanity the attitude of living a virtuous life where people keep away from all forms of impurities and experience denial of several forms of comfort to…