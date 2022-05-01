Who nominated Osinbajo for VP?

It is no longer news that the vice-president, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, is in the race to succeed his boss, Major-General Muhammadu Buhari (retired), as president. After a period of what some called dithering and prevarication but which to others was a period of sober reflection, astute consultations and strategic timing, Osinbajo eventually threw his hat into the ring, thereby ending all speculations about his political future. Since then, there has been a war of words between his supporters and those of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the emeritus governor of Lagos State and presumed National Leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). Tinubu was the very first big fish to…