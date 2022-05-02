Building collapse rate now embarrassing — Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with families of those who died and sustained injuries in the building collapse at Ebute Metta area of Lagos State

While noting that search and rescue were still ongoing at the site, the President expressed pain over the incident, observing that the frequency of building collapses in the country has become embarrassing.

A statement issued by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity), has, therefore, called on stakeholders to work with professionals to put a halt to the trend.

The statement reads: “The President, who is pained by this tragic incident, salutes the courage and determination of the first…