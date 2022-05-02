Conduct primary in best interest of Oyo PDP, Aspirants tell party leadership

Despite the consensus reached, three aspirants for the ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the Ibadan North East/South East federal constituency have said it will be in the best interest of the Oyo State chapter of the party to conduct an indirect primary to pick its candidate for the constituency.

The three aspirants, Deji Aboderin, Kazeem Olasupo and Niyi Aborisade, made this call in a communiqué issued at the end of a meeting held at the weekend.

It will be recalled that the consensus arrangement supervised by the state governor, Seyi Makinde, had favoured a return ticket for the incumbent, Honourable Abass Adigun.

Though the aspirants noted that they had been…