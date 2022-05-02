Dumping zoning will kill, bury Nigeria, Clark, Adebanjo, Obiozor tell NEF

Following the suggestion by the chairman of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), Prof. Ango Abdullahi, for political parties to dump the idea of zoning, the Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum (SMBLF) has warned that doing so is capable of killing and burying the country.

In a statement made available to the media on Monday, titled: “Do you want Nigeria Buried? Southern, Middle Belt Leaders Ask Ango Abdullahi, others,” the group cautioned political parties and political stakeholders not to tinker with the issue of zoning and rotation of political offices especially, the presidency.

It warned that doing so would further threaten “the bare threads of the nation’s unity.”

…