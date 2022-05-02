Fresh crisis hits NASS as workers reject deferred payment of outstanding National Minimum Wage

National Assembly workers under the aegis of the Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN) at the weekend rejected the proposed payment of the outstanding National Minimum Wage by National Assembly Service Commission (NASC).

The association in the communique issued at the end of the meeting held with the Commission and National Assembly Management kicked against the planned payment of the balance of the National Minimum Wage to workers from Grade Level 03 to 17.

Failure to implement the outstanding balance of the National Minimum Wage and other demands, the aggrieved workers threatened to shut down legislative activities and offices at the expiration of May 30, 2022…