How to grow in leadership

Every so often, we choose to lead and sometimes we are hard-pressed into leadership. Whatever your state of affairs, your leadership skills will determine how successful you are going to become in leadership in the days to come. Booming leaders usually lead by example. If you are not indicative of the virtues or techniques you are proposing as a leader, those following your leadership will fail, leaving you to wonder why. This is non-negotiable.

Please, understand that the best way to teach others in leadership is to first become what you are trying to teach. Reading through many biographies of leaders who existed in the past, I have been able to learn and understand that…