I’ll hand over to anyone Nigerians elect ― Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari Monday assured that he would hand over power to anyone elected by the people of Nigeria in 2023.

He made the declaration after joining other Muslim fateful to observe the Eid prayers at the Mambila Barracks Parade Ground, Abuja, on the occasion of the Eid-el-Fitr.

The President had been reminded that he had given the nod to different members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to vie for the presidential ticket of the party.

When asked who he would like to hand over to, he responded: “The person that Nigerians elect.”

The President, who was responding to questions as he returned to the Presidential Villa after the prayers, had charged the…