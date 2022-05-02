KASU lecturers dissociate themselves from resumption date

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Kaduna State University (KASU) branch, has dissociated itself from a purported resumption of normal academic activities in the university next week.

The university management had last week issued a circular that the university will start full academic activities on 9th May, 2022.

This was contained in a statement jointly signed by its Chairman, Dr Peter Adamu, and Assistant Secretary, Dr Akos Ibrahim, and made available to Tribune Online in Kaduna at the weekend.

The statement noted that the union dissociates itself from the purported circular released by the university authorities asking students and lecturers to resume academic…