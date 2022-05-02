States to record low allocation as fuel subsidy hits N672bn

States may yet face more financial crisis as fuel subsidy hits N672billion in April 2022.

The value shortfall consists of N519bn for estimated April 2022 recovery, in addition to N152bn of March 2022 to arrive at the total

This is contained in the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) presentation to the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) meeting in April 2022.

According to the report, the sum is to be recovered from the April 2022 proceeds due for sharing at the May 2022 FAAC Meeting.

In March, it put the gross revenue for oil and gas at N374.13billion from which N114.6billion was made from export.

Similarly, the value shortfall of N245.8billion was…