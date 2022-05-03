Emir of Zazzau suspends four district heads for violating horse riding rules

The Emir of Zazzau, Ambassador Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli, has suspended four district heads shortly after the traditional Eid-el-fitr for violating the rules of the horse riding in the Emirate.

A statement issued by the Media and publicity officer to the emirate, Abdullahi Aliyu Kwarbai and made available to the Tribune Online on Tuesday said the suspension was with immediate effect.

Those suspended traditional rulers were Uban Garin Zazzau and District head of Soba, Alhaji Bashir Shehu Idris, Sarkin Dajin Zazzau and District Head of Kubau, Alhaji Shehu Umar Aliyu.

Others were Wakilin Birnin Zazzau and member Kaduna state House of Assembly representing Zaria constituency, Alhaji…