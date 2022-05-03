Female genital mutilation is a violation of principles of Christianity — Clerics

A Catholic priest in Imo State, Rev Fr Bonaventure Ozoigbo, alongside other clerics has described female genital mutilation (FGM) as a violation of the basic principles of Christianity.

The priest in charge of Holy Rosary Parish, Umuele-Amazano in Njaba Local Government Area of Imo State told Nigerian Tribune Monday.

He urged religious leaders and Christians to avoid such practice in the community known as ‘Nkwa nwanyi ukwu’ which he described as an abomination in the eyes of God.

He condemned the way and manner of the practice adding that the only step to end such practices which have caused a lot of human lives and brought about negative results in the land is to avoid it.

…