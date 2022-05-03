Heirs Insurance treats staff to wellness packages

In commemoration of the 2022 Workers’ Day celebration, leading digital insurance company, Heirs Insurance Limited (HIL) treated its employees to a rejuvenating massage and wellness package at their head office in Victoria Island, Lagos, on Friday.

Celebrated globally, Workers’ Day presents an opportunity to celebrate the commitment and dedication of all workers across the world.

The Heirs Insurance Workers’ Day treat is part of the company’s plan, to promote employee wellbeing, as well as highlight the importance of employees to the organisation’s success.

In a corporate notice sent to staff, the MD/CEO, Dr. Adaobi Nwakuche appreciated staff for their unrelenting…