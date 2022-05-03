Jettisoning zoning will amount to betrayal of trust, Ndume tells APC NWC

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Senator representing Borno South in the National Assembly, Ali Ndume, has expressed concern over the indication to throw open the presidential ticket of the All Progressives Congress.

The presidential convention is expected to hold this month.

Speaking last Friday at the Presidential Villa, the National Chairman of the APC, Senator Abdullahi Adamu dropped the hint that no geo-political zone would be precluded from the race.

Adamu who incidentally is from the North Central declared that no decision has been taken on the zoning of the APC presidential slot.

He said:” I am today privileged to be the chairman of the party. The…