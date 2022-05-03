Kaduna: From nation’s famous garrison city to terrorists’ stronghold

Kaduna State is surrounded by several military institutions that no other state has in the country, but in recent months, the state have recorded several security breaches. With the current trend of events, Kaduna is no doubt in search of peace, NORTHERN BUREAU CHIEF, MUHAMMAD SABIU, reports.

Kaduna, once the headquarters of the northern region, has several security institutions. No state in the country can boast of military presence like Kaduna state. In spite of this record, the state has become more like an epicenter of banditry, kidnapping and terrorist attacks in recent months.

For instance, in February, while, receiving the quarterly security report from the commissioner…