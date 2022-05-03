Ladoja decries PDP, APC N100m, N50m nomination forms

An Ibadan High Chief and former governor of Oyo State, Senator Rasidi Ladoja has described as exorbitant the fixed prices for the expression of interest and nomination forms for the two leading political parties, the People’s Democratic Party, (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) for elective positions in 2023 general elections.

Ladoja stated that N100m and N50m nomination forms as applicable to the two political political parties would prevent willing but financially incapacitated Nigerians from fulfilling their ambitions of leading the country in 2023.

He, also, added that elected politicians on the platform of the two political parties would look for a refund through…