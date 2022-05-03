NDLEA uncovers N22bn worth of Tramadol imported by Ukatu

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) said, the ongoing investigation of a billionaire drug baron, Chief Afam Mallinson Ukatu, has led to the discovery of how the suspect imported into Nigeria, in a single month, October 2019, two containers containing 1,284 cartons of Tramadol with market value of over N22 billion.

The Agency stated this in a statement on Tuesday, to counter insinuations by some hirelings that NDLEA has no evidence to pin a crime on Ukatu, who is the Chairman/CEO of Mallinson Group of companies.

After months of surveillance, the NDLEA spokesman, Femi Babafemi said, Ukatu was eventually arrested on board a flight to Abuja at the Lagos airport on 13th…