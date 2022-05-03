Pastor who asked members to pay N310,000 to make heaven has no church in Kaduna ― CAN

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Kaduna State chapter has said they cannot trace the address of Pastor Ade Abraham who offered to take his members to heaven if they pay N310,000.

This was contained in a statement issued by the state chairman of a religious body, Rev Joseph Hayab on Tuesday.

According to him, “the impostor does not have a church in Kaduna,” saying no one knows his address, location of the church, which local government or town the church is in Kaduna.

“CAN has not found anyone who knows the location of the said church or established a church in Kaduna town with that name or in any local government areas in the state,” it said.

“Is it possible…