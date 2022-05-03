Voting against LG autonomy will destroy your political career, NULGE tells State Assembly members 

Like the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) which have publicly announced that millions of their members across Nigeria will vote against politicians who treat issues concerning workers welfare unfairly, the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) has succinctly said it will monitor and ensure that any State House of Assembly member who votes against the autonomy of local government during the forthcoming legislative voting to make LG totally autonomous from state government, will also be voted out in the 2023 general elections. NULGE National President, Comrade Olatunji Ambali, in this interview with CHRISTIAN APPOLOS, reveals the union’s…