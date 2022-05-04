Anambra APGA holds prayer for Obiano to prevent him from further harassment

Stakeholders of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), in Anambra State, has held a prayer session for the immediate past governor of the state, Chief Willie Obiano.

The prayer session was requested by a Senatorial aspirant for Anambra Central Senatorial District, in the 2023:general election, on the platform of APGA, Mr Uzu Okagbue, during his consultative meeting with APGA executive from Awka North/South Council Areas, held at Choice Hotel Awka, on Tuesday, ahead of the party’s primaries.

According to Okagbue, who serve as deputy chief of staff to Obiano, the prayers was necessary for God to safe his boss, from further harassment, intimidation and to continue to protect…