ASUU strike: Students protest in Benin

Thousands of tertiary institutions students drawn from various schools in Edo State, on Wednesday held Benin City, the state capital, by the jugular for hours, as they protested the continued closure of their schools due to the warning strike called by the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, to press home the implementation of the 2009 agreement between the union and the government.

The protest, held at the popular Ring Road, the commercial nerve centre of Benin, created a chaotic traffic situation in several parts of Benin City for several hours, as commuters had to find alternative routes to their destinations.

Led by the students of the University of Benin, UNIBEN, who…