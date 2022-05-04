Buhari condemns beheading of soldiers in Imo

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed deep condolences to the Nigerian Army and the families of Master Warrant Officer Audu Linus and his partner, Private Gloria Mathew, who were beheaded after being shot by the terrorists on Saturday as confirmed by the Nigerian Army.

A statement issued by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity). on Wednesday. noted that the corpses were inhumanely treated and gleefully posted on social media platforms.

The statement said President joined fellow citizens in expressing a deep sense of shock and condemns the barbarism of the perpetrators of this unfortunate incident, and similar acts of violence against law…