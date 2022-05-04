Eid-el-Fitri: Ondo Amotekun nabs 37 suspected criminals

The Ondo state Commander of Amotekun Corps, Chief Adetunji Adeleye, has disclosed that about 37 suspected criminals were apprehended across the 18 local government areas of the state by the state security outfit during the Eid-El-Fitri celebration.

Adeleye who told newsmen in Akure, the state capital, said the feat was part of efforts put in place by the state government to ensure a crime-free Eid-El-Fitri celebration and check criminal activities in the state.

“In the last five days, we have been able to harvest a number of criminals ranging from armed robbers, suspected kidnappers, fraudsters, “Yahoo yahoo” boys and those that are engaged in nefarious activities.

“I…