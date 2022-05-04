Governor Badaru joins presidential race, picks nomination form

THE Jigawa State governor, Alhaji Muhammadu Badaru Abubakar, has joined the presidential race.

He has picked up the All Progressives Congress (APC) nomination form for the 2023 general elections.

The governor had earlier convened an emergency APC state caucus meeting at Dutse Government House where he announced his intention to join the presidential race a day after his return from lesser Hajj where caucus members threw their support.

Badaru then proceeded to Abuja immediately after the emergency caucus meeting which lasted for less than 45 minutes.

The source in the meeting told Tribune Online that Governor Badaru informed the APC members that his decision had the blessing of…