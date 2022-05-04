Insecurity will vanish as soon as PDP comes in 2023, Gov Bala assures Nigerians

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State and one of the Presidential aspirants under the banner of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has posited that the insecurity in the country will definitely vanish as soon as PDP takes over power in 2023.

Speaking when he paid a Sallah homage to Senator Ahmed Mohammed Makarfi in Kaduna, on Wednesday, the Governor noted that the only way to end the senseless killings and kidnappings going on in the country is to kick out the ruling party in 2023.

He said “have you ever seen this kind of ugly situation we are facing in this country under the leadership of PDP? We ruled for 16 years without witnessing this kind of ugly trend bedevilling our…