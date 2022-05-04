Investors gain N262.8bn as local stock market hits 14yrs high

Equities trading started the week on a positive note, at the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) supported by investors’ demand for BUA Cement.

The All-Share Index (ASI) rose by 0.98 per cent to close at 50,126.41 basis points amid sustained bargain hunting activity, crossing the 50,000 points psychological mark, the highest point since 06 August 2008.

Buying interest in tickers such as Okomu Oilpalm, Nigerian Breweries, Presco, Cadbury and Guinness, as their respective share prices surged by 10.00 per cent, 9.98 per cent, 9.97 per cent, 9.76 per cent and 7.53 per cent.

Hence, the year-to-date gain of the local bourse rose to 17.35 per cent.

Equities investors, therefore, earned…