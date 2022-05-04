NEC’s decision on zoning can go either way —PDP

THERE are indications that a 50-50 chance exists that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will either zone its 2023 presidential ticket to the South or throw it open as its National Executive Committee (NEC) meets to take a decision on it.

The highest decision-making body of the main opposition party is due to meet tomorrow, but has now deferred the session to May 10.

Though the official reason given for the shift was that the earlier date clashes with the local government delegate election involving all members of the party, it was learnt that the move was designed to keep its opponents guessing on the matter.

The party has now signalled that it is prepared to accept any…