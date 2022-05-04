Women as catalysts for citizen development, corporate prosperity

The embracing of citizen developers by the IT industry could herald significant changes to the development of Nigeria’s digital future. But will this future involve more women? Citizen development could well be the opportunity to attract more women to use their experience and build applications through cloud-based, low-code, no code platforms. One of the reasons the International Girls in ICT Day was conceived was to draw attention to the critical need for more inclusivity in the tech sector. The gender disparity in the ICT workforce is glaring all over the world. Hence, this year the focus is on creating safe and reliable access to the internet and digital tools for women.

…