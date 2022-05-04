You need to choose wisely in 2023, Ondo North Senatorial aspirant tells delegates

Ahead of the All Progressives Congress (APC) senatorial primaries election, a senatorial aspirant for the Ondo North senatorial district of Ondo State, Chief Alex Ajipe, has called on the party’s delegates to choose wisely and consider the future of the younger generations.

Ajipe who stated this while touring the six local government areas of the senatorial district solicited the people’s support by making sacrifices in their decisions to choose an aspirant that will contribute positively to the development of the district.

According to him, the next election will go a long way to determine if the people are willing to free themselves from political bondage or continue in…