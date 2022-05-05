‘Access to quality maternal health drugs can cut Nigeria’s maternal mortality by 50%’

IF Nigeria ensures expanded access to quality maternal medicines, it could reduce its maternal mortality by almost 50 percent because postpartum haemorrhage is responsible for the highest number of preventable maternal deaths in the country.

Director, Reproductive Health, Federal Ministry of Health, Dr Kayode Afolabi, stated this during a policy dialogue themed, ‘Leveraging Public-Private Partnerships to Improve Access to Quality Maternal Medicines’ organised by the Nigeria Health Watch.

Dr Afolabi said that access to quality maternal medicines would also prevent deaths from eclampsia and preeclampsia, two conditions that also constitute over 40% of preventable maternal…